UK registers highest single-day coronavirus deaths since April at 1,041

The Department of Health reported a further 1,041 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll seen in the country since April.

The death toll now stands at 77,346. April 8 was the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic, with 1,072 people dying with COVID-19.

England went into its third lockdown on Wednesday morning, in an effort to curb the spread of a more transmissible strain that was found there in December.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine rollout was the country's "route back to normal." More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated since last month, more than the rest of Europe combined, he estimated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)