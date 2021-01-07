UK registers highest single-day coronavirus deaths since April at 1,041

-
ALSO READ
UK records highest spike in daily novel coronavirus cases at 41,385
Italy detects new coronavirus strain in a person recently returned from UK
UK records another 17,272 Covid-19 cases, 231 deaths take tally to 61,245
Chile reports 2,395 fresh coronavirus cases amid vaccination drive
Global coronavirus cases surpass 63-million mark: Johns Hopkins University
-
The UK Department of Health reported a further 1,041 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll seen in the country since April.
The death toll now stands at 77,346. April 8 was the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic, with 1,072 people dying with COVID-19.
England went into its third lockdown on Wednesday morning, in an effort to curb the spread of a more transmissible strain that was found there in December.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine rollout was the country's "route back to normal." More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated since last month, more than the rest of Europe combined, he estimated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU