UK reports another 7,738 coronavirus cases taking the tally to 4,558,494

-
ALSO READ
Beijing hits out at London as British overseas passport process begins
US Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgement
Over 100 Britain MPs, Lords write to Boris Johnson on farmers' protest
Boris Johnson calls summit as Scotland renews independence referendum call
Boris Johnson very optimistic' about June 21 Covid lockdown end
-
Britain reported another 7,738 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,558,494, according to official figures released Saturday.
The country also recorded another 12 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,896. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
Under the British government's roadmap, all legal limits on social contact could be removed on June 21 if the situation goes well. It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.
On Saturday, Sky News quoted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying that it is clear the Delta variant (first identified in India) is "more transmissible" and that coronavirus cases and the number of people in hospital are increasing.
"What we're looking at is, yes absolutely, an increase in cases, we're seeing an increase in hospitalizations," said Johnson.
"But the context has radically changed because of the sheer number of people who have been vaccinated and particularly the elderly and vulnerable," he said.
More than 55.4 percent of people in Britain have been vaccinated with both doses for the fullest possible protection, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement released on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU