Goa extends Covid-induced curfew with some relaxations till June 21

The Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till June 21.

"The Goa government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am of June 21. Shops, including panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm.

Besides, only 50 guests are allowed in a marriage function," Chief Minister tweeted.

He also added that a detailed order would be issued by the district administration soon.

The state first imposed the curfew on May 9 following surge in Covid cases and deaths.

--IANS

maya/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)