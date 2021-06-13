Goa extends Covid-induced curfew with some relaxations till June 21

JUST IN
IANS  |  Panaji 

Goa medical college
Photo: ANI

The Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till June 21.

"The Goa government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am of June 21. Shops, including panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm.

Besides, only 50 guests are allowed in a marriage function," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

He also added that a detailed order would be issued by the district administration soon.

The state first imposed the curfew on May 9 following surge in Covid cases and deaths.

First Published: Sun, June 13 2021. 07:29 IST

