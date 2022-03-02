Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to send eight evacuation flights on Thursday

will send eight flights to Hungary, Poland and Romania on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in following the Russian military offensive.

India is evacuating its citizens stranded in from its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.

"Two flights each will be operated via Istanbul, from Delhi to Budapest (Hungary) and Rzeszow (Poland); and two flights each will operate from Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) and Suceawa (Romania) via Istanbul on Thursday," IndiGo's statement said on Wednesday.

said that while eight evacuation flights will depart from India on Thursday, its six repatriation flights will arrive in India on the same day.

Since February 28, IndiGo's six evacuation flights have arrived in India with over 1,300 Indians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)