Heavy, very heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu on Mar 3, 4, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Delhi witnesses highest single-day rainfall for January in 22 years
Delhi at 69.8 mm receives highest rainfall in January since 1995
IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains
Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala received over 100% rains in November: IMD
-
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rains for Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas owing to a low pressure area likely to intensify into depression.
A low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea & Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) on Monday evening moved west-northwestwards and lay over central parts of south BoB and adjoining EIO at 8.30 a.m on Wednesday.
"It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west- northwestwards towards Sri Lankan coast during next 24 hours and towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 24 hours," the IMD bulletin said.
Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during March 3-5 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 4.
Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5.
Sea condition that had been rough over South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area since Wednesday morning is likely to become very rough over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during March 3 to 5 and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts during March 4 to 5.
The IMD has also issued warnings of high wind speeds and asked fishermen to not venture into South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5 and southwest & adjoining areas of west central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts during March 3 and 5.
--IANS
niv/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU