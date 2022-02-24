Ukrainian envoy to India seeks PM Modi's intervention in ongoing crisis

Ukraine's envoy to Dr Igor Polikha on Thursday urged Prime Minister to activate dialogue with amid the ongoing crisis.

Ambassador Igor Polikha said that has a special relationship with and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation. Urging PM Modi to step into the crisis, he said, "We urge PM to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky."

"Modi Ji is one of the most powerful and most respected leaders in the world. You have a special privilege and a strategic relationship with We are expecting a much more favourable attitude by the Indian government in this crisis situation," said Igor Polikha.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Terming the attack as blatant aggression, he said that we are getting fresh information about casualties. They say they are attacking only military facilities, but we have suffered civilian casualties. "We have the first civilian casualties even on the outskirts of capital. There's fighting in some areas. According to information from our Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian side shot down five Russian fighter planes, two helicopters, and destroyed 2 tanks and several trucks," he further told the media.

"Some attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of We're getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers and the civilians,' the ambassador said.

