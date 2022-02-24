Ukraine-Russia crisis: MEA says India's stand neutral, hopes for peace

-
Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Thursday said that India's stand is neutral and the country hopes for a peaceful solution to the conflict.
"Our stand is neutral and we hope for a peaceful solution," said Singh while speaking to ANI here today.
Meanwhile, a special flight from Ukraine comprising Indian nationals including students landed in Delhi today.
"The situation where I was living is fine as the place is far from the border. But our embassy told us to leave; came back after the advisory was issued," said an MBBS student who returned from Ukraine in the wake of the conflict.
"Last night we received a message about the emergency situation in Ukraine for 30 days, so we landed back home," says another student, who returned from Ukraine.
Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.
The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centers, and authorized travel agents.
Russia President Vladimir Putin this morning declared a 'military operation' in Ukraine.
Tensions rose dramatically after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered sending Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's breakaway regions after recognizing their independence in his address to the nation on Monday.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a meeting following a request from the United States and allies on Monday.
Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations demanded Moscow to return to negotiations besides ensuring the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of the occupation troops.
India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.
