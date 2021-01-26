UN chief hopes tensions along India-China border could be dialled down

-
ALSO READ
Amid face-off with China, Army ammo worth $190 mn languishes in Russia
Winter thaw in Ladakh
Lines of confusion: Where exactly does the India-China border lie?
China links troop pull back with Indian withdrawal from Kailash Range
India, China hold marathon talks on disengagement in eastern Ladakh
-
Amid a recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes that tensions that exist between the two countries along the border could be dialled down through dialogue, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said.
Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a "minor face-off".
In a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.
"Only to say that we hope that, through dialogue, the tensions that may exist along the border could be dialled down, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.
Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretariat or the Secretary General has any comment on the "renewed India-China border clashes".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU