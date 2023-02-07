Under 'monument mitra', UP govt to promote heritage sites during GIS23, G20

The Directorate of UP State Archaeology (DUPSA) has decided to promote its heritage scheme vigorously during the Global Investors Summit(GIS)-23 and G-20 events scheduled in the city later this month.

The scheme 'Monument Mitra' or 'adopt a heritage scheme' was launched by the central government in 2020 but has found very few takers in the state so far.

Only three out of 11 sites offered in phase-1 of the scheme in 2021 were adopted by different firms.

In phase-two in 2022, only two organisations expressed willingness for adoption of the 10 sites on offer. The directorate got six queries for adoption.

DUPSA director Renu Dwivedi said, "We will set up stalls during the two upcoming summits and invite people/organisations to become 'monument mitra'. We are hopeful that it will create a buzz at these events."

Samadhi in Mahavan (Mathura), Kusumvan Sarovar in Govardhan (Mathura) and Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi were earlier adopted by some organisations.

Owing to poor response, DUPSA decided to hand over five sites - Chunar Fort in Chunar, Kothi Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas Kothi and Chhatar Manzil in Lucknow and Baruasagar Fort in Jhansi - to tourism department for converting them into heritage hotels.

Remaining three sites, Govardhan ki Chattriya in Govardhan, Mathura, Hullaskheda excavation site in Mohanlalganj and Gurudham Mandir in Varanasi are open for adoption.

The 'Monument Mitra' scheme was started by the central government in 2020 across India with an objective to conserve monuments through public-private partnership and bring people closer to the heritage.

Under the scheme, every state had to offer its heritage sites for adoption. The scheme provides individuals and organisations an opportunity to adopt and conserve heritage sites. Those adopting the heritage sites are called 'Monument Mitra'. They will be entitled to look after basic amenities, lighting and maintenance of the monument and in return, to earn some revenue, they will be allowed to open parking lots, conduct light and sound shows and set up cafeterias and cloak rooms.

