Business Standard

Heritage campaign kicks off, walks to be held in five cities from Dec-March

As part of the campaign 'My City My Heritage', thematic walks will be conducted in five cities -Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Nashik, Hyderabad and Indore- over the next few months

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyderabad, Charminar
Photo: Shutterstock

A campaign that seeks to rediscover the cultural and heritage potential of Indian cities through a series of heritage walks was launched on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign 'My City My Heritage', thematic walks will be conducted in five cities -- Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Nashik, Hyderabad and Indore -- over the next few months. It will end in March, organisers said.

It focusses on rediscovering the culture and heritage potential of Indian cities, and the campaign will be further sustained through a series of heritage walks starting December, they said.

InterGlobe Foundation (IGF), the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises, made the announcement during an event held here.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, director general, Ministry of Tourism, was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

A panel discussion was also held.

Amita Baig, executive director, World Monuments Fund, India, and Junhi Han, programme specialist and chief of section (culture) at UNESCO Office here, were among the panelists, the foundation said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 07:23 IST

