Under PM Modi, Varanasi established new parameters of development: UP CM

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that under the former's leadership, Varanasi has established new parameters of development.
Further appreciating the Prime Minister, he stated that the people of Varanasi are proud to be represented by "the most visionary and popular leader of the world" in Parliament.
Addressing the inauguration of the All India Mayors' Conference, Adityanath said, "People in Kashi are proud that the most visionary and popular leader of the world represents the constituency in Parliament. In the last 7 years, Kashi has established new parameters of development. While preserving its ancient culture, it's present before the world in a new form."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri were also present on the occasion via video conferencing.
The Conference has been organized by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country are participating in the conference.
An exhibition has also been organized on the sidelines of the event from December 17 to 19 to showcase the key achievements of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.
