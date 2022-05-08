Union minister demands CBI probe in communal clashes in Jodhpur, Karauli

-
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the communal clashes in Jodhpur and Karauli in Rajasthan.
Alleging that the administration and the police were working under pressure, he warned that if justice was not ensured in the matter, they would take to the streets.
"A CBI probe will show that there must have been some connections between the two incidents," he told reporters.
Referring to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegations against the BJP over these clashes, the Union minister said a CBI probe would make it clear who were behind these incidents.
"What happened in Jodhpur on Monday night and Tuesday were very unfortunate and some people deprived the rest of the festive spirit. Now the question is who were these persons who robbed the city of peace and harmony?" Shekhawat said.
Tension broke out in Chief Minister Gehlot's constituency Jodhpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, over the installation of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa, as members of the other community alleged that a saffron flag, which they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing.
The issue snowballed into stone-pelting and clashes.
In relief to the citizens, internet services were resumed in Jodhpur at 4 pm on Sunday.
The administration has also decided to give further relaxation in curfew from 7 am to 7 pm on Monday.
More than 250 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Jodhpur.
The violence in Rajasthan's Karauli had taken place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. More than 35 people were injured in the violence.
