Business Standard

Union Minister lauds Sikkim govt for implementation of flagship programmes

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba on Friday lauded the Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim for successfully implementing the Central flagship programmes in the state

Topics
Modi flagship schemes | Sikkim

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Prem Singh Tamang, P S Golay
File Image of Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba on Friday lauded the Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim for successfully implementing the Central flagship programmes in the state.

"Sikkim has successfully provided maximum benefits to people by successfully implementing various central flagship programmes, including Jal Jeevan Yojana," the union minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy told reporters here after presiding over a review meeting with senior state government officials here.

Khuba also lauded the state government for expanding the educational infrastructure to provide quality education to the students.

The Union Minister said that he has taken feedback from various quarters during his visit to the state which will come handy in planning strategies for effective implementation of various central schemes with a focus on the outcome.

Khuba said that he would take all queries, suggestions, and demands needed for planning a futuristic strategy, which would sync with the demands and focus on outcomes.

Earlier, during his review meeting with the officials, the union minister enquired about the progress in implementation of the centrally sponsored flagship programmes in sectors like health, agriculture, education, and power, etc.

He stressed the need to expand and implement the Centre's flagship schemes for betterment of the people and sought a proactive and collective approach to get the result.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 21:13 IST

