Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest

The Supreme Court declined to interfere with the arrest of TMC's Manik Bhattacharya by ED in connection with the money laundering matter regarding the teachers' appointment scam

West Bengal | Recruitment | Supreme Court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader and former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering matter regarding the teachers' appointment scam.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath refused to interfere with the arrest of Bhattacharya by the ED.

During the hearing, Bhattacharya's counsel had argued that the court had granted him protection from arrest in the CBI matter and it should be extended in the case of ED. The counsel further argued that Bhattacharya appeared before the ED on every occasion, but they claim that he was not cooperating.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said it is an independent investigation by an independent agency.

On October 10, Manik Bhattacharya was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering matter in the teacher's appointment scam. The top court dismissed Bhattacharya's plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.

--IANS

ss/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:54 IST

