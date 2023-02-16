JUST IN
Business Standard

Union MoS launches capacity building programme for senior scientists

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), ASCI said

Topics
Jitendra Singh | Ministry of Science and Technology | Scientists

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched a 'Capacity Building Programme for Senior Scientists in Effective Leadership and Creativity' at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), ASCI said.

The programme aims to impart creative thinking skills to participating scientists, enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership, it said.

This, in turn, will enable scientific establishments to operate more effectively in today's competitive environment, the college stated.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman CBC; ASCI Chairman and former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:32 IST

