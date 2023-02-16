Union MoS launches capacity building programme for senior scientists

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology on Thursday launched a 'Capacity Building Programme for Senior in Effective Leadership and Creativity' at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), ASCI said.

The programme aims to impart creative thinking skills to participating scientists, enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership, it said.

This, in turn, will enable scientific establishments to operate more effectively in today's competitive environment, the college stated.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman CBC; ASCI Chairman and former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

