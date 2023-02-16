Union MoS launches capacity building programme for senior scientists

-
ALSO READ
Scientists in Japan use new device to detect brain tumor via urine test
Centre taking vital steps on food security in people's interest: Union MoS
Technologies like quantum computing core for India's growth: MoS IT
MoS Devusinh Chauhan highlights India's success in digital infrastructure
Every part of North-East will be connected with 4G: MoS Chadrasekhar
-
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched a 'Capacity Building Programme for Senior Scientists in Effective Leadership and Creativity' at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here.
The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), ASCI said.
The programme aims to impart creative thinking skills to participating scientists, enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership, it said.
This, in turn, will enable scientific establishments to operate more effectively in today's competitive environment, the college stated.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman CBC; ASCI Chairman and former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU