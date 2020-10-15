Unlock 5: Punjab schools reopening date to be finalised after SOPs clarity

-
ALSO READ
Govt holding NEET-JET at the cost of students' lives: Punjab minister
Punjab govt allows opening of higher education institutions from Sept 21
3-month extension to retiring doctors, specialists, orders Punjab CM
Final year university exams to be held by Sept end: Haryana CMO
Punjab coronavirus update: Govt allows schools to reopen from October 15
-
Punjab Government has decided to reopen schools, however the date of reopening will be announced after the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) receive approval from the State Health Department, said Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday.
Schools in Punjab are shut since March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, online classes are being conducted.
"Punjab government has decided to reopen schools. SOPs for the reopening have been made and sent for approval of the Health Department. We will announce the date of reopening once the SOPs get approved," Singla said while speaking to media.
"In the first phase, schools will be opened for class 9 to 12. Students have to take written permission from their parents to attend the classes. If a student does not want to attend physical classes, he can continue online classes from their home. They will not be forced, they will have an option," he added.
The Union Ministry of Education Ministry on October 5 issued guidelines for reopening of schools after October 15 during the Unlock 5 phase. As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions rests with States and Union Territories (UTs).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU