Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 53 Covid cases, 85 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally of Nagaland
went up to 7,416 after 53 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, while 85 patients recovered from the infection taking the number of cured people to 5,855, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
"53 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected today
Kohima 25, Mon 14, Dimapur 10, Peren 2, and one each in Tuensang and Zunheboto districts," the Minister tweeted.
He also said that 80 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Kohima, three in Dimapur and two in Peren.
Nagaland's recovery rate is 78.95 per cent.
The state now has 1,473 active cases, said Additional Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing.
Altogether 27 COVID-19 infected patients have died so far and it is confirmed that 17 of them succumbed to the disease. Five deaths were not related to coronavirus while investigations are on to find out the cause of the demise of the remaining five.
The official said that 61 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.
Hangsing said that 88,447 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.
