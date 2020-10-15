Odisha's coronavirus tally jumps to 259,541 with 2,604 fresh cases

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,59,541 on Wednesday as 2,604 more people tested positive for the disease, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,072, a health department official said.

The state also registered recovery of 2,775 patients during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,35,763, which is 90.83 per cent of the caseload.

The new cases were reported from all the 30 districts.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded 385 new cases followed by Angul (216) and Cuttack (209).

now has 22,653 active cases.

"Regret to inform the demise of fifteen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Cuttack registered three deaths, while the other fatalities were reported from Balasore, Boudh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts, the official said.

As many as 53 other COVID-19 patients have also lost their lives, but their deaths were due to other reasons, he said.

The state has thus far tested 38.78 lakh samples, including 42,167 on Tuesday, for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the prevailing Corona situation in the state and asked officials there should be no laxity in the implementation of COVID-19 protocol though the state has registered a decline in the detection of new cases.

Patnaik cited examples of Kerala and some European countries where a second wave of infection hit following the Onam festival and the onset of winter respectively.

He asked officials to remain on alert during the upcoming festivals and the winter.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the state has been witnessing a decline in the detection of new positive cases and rise in recoveries.

Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said Odisha's recovery rate stands at nearly 91 per cent and it is among the top five states that registered high rate of recovery.

