Odisha's coronavirus tally jumps to 259,541 with 2,604 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,59,541 on Wednesday as 2,604 more people tested positive for the disease, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,072, a health department official said.
The state also registered recovery of 2,775 coronavirus patients during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,35,763, which is 90.83 per cent of the caseload.
The new cases were reported from all the 30 districts.
Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded 385 new cases followed by Angul (216) and Cuttack (209).
Odisha now has 22,653 active cases.
"Regret to inform the demise of fifteen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.
Cuttack registered three deaths, while the other fatalities were reported from Balasore, Boudh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts, the official said.
As many as 53 other COVID-19 patients have also lost their lives, but their deaths were due to other reasons, he said.
The state has thus far tested 38.78 lakh samples, including 42,167 on Tuesday, for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the prevailing Corona situation in the state and asked officials there should be no laxity in the implementation of COVID-19 protocol though the state has registered a decline in the detection of new cases.
Patnaik cited examples of Kerala and some European countries where a second wave of infection hit following the Onam festival and the onset of winter respectively.
He asked officials to remain on alert during the upcoming festivals and the winter.
Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the state has been witnessing a decline in the detection of new positive cases and rise in recoveries.
Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said Odisha's recovery rate stands at nearly 91 per cent and it is among the top five states that registered high rate of recovery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU