Unvaccinated Punjab govt employees to be sent on forced leave after Sept 15

-
ALSO READ
Khattar's anti-farmer agenda exposed: Amarinder hits back at Haryana CM
Amarinder to attend Sidhu's inauguration as Punjab Congress chief on Friday
Amarinder, Sidhu agree on 10-member policy group for better coordination
Amarinder Singh to meet party panel over factionalism in Punjab Congress
Cash award of Rs 1 crore for each of Punjab players in bronze winning team
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Friday that state government employees failing to take even the first dose of Covid vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.
This strong measure, an official statement said, was announced by Singh to protect the people of the state from the disease, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not.
At the high-level virtual Covid review meeting held on Friday, the chief minister said vaccine effectiveness is evident from the data being analysed.
Special efforts were taken to reach out to government employees, and those who continue to avoid getting vaccinated will now be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU