BJP hopes to achieve highest number of vaccinations on PM's birthday: Nadda

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: BJP chief Nadda targets DMK for 'foul' language against Dalits
BJP chief Nadda on 2-day UP visit, says Opposition has 'narrow mindset'
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
West Bengal polls: It is certain 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says Nadda
-
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to achieve the highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations on a single day, said the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday.
"On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, BJP workers at booth level will help people get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to achieve the highest number of vaccinations on a single day," said Nadda while addressing a press conference in Delhi today.
The party had started a "Health Volunteers Campaign" earlier in July under which they aimed at training as many as 4 lakh party workers to visit at least 2 lakh villages and help people fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support the country's healthcare system.
With the help of these volunteers, the BJP national president aims at achieving the said target on September 17.
"Our workers will contribute to the vaccination programme. We will make an exhaustive plan to make sure no one is left out of the vaccination programme," he said.
Before the press conference, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, former MoS of Human Resource Development Daggubati Purandeswari and BJP national joint general secretary Shivprakash met Nadda at his residence to submit the report on the party's 'Health Volunteers Campaign'.
Completing a milestone today, Nadda informed that the party has trained 6.88 lakh volunteers in 43 days.
"On July 28, we had pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the healthcare system if the third wave of COVID-19 hits the country. In 43 days, we have trained 6.88 lakh volunteers and are hoping to touch the 8 lakh mark very soon," he said.
He further said that these volunteers underwent proper training with a dedicated syllabus. "Booklets in regional languages were also made," he added.
Nadda extended his greetings to the supporters and members of the party on the achievement.
He also termed India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 as the "world's largest and fastest vaccination programme."
As per the Union Health Ministry, India's total vaccination coverage today exceeded 72.37 crores. A total of 67,58,491 vaccine doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU