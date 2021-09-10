Delhi records zero death, 36 new cases of Covid-19; positivity rate 0.05 pc

-
ALSO READ
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Kerala to extend TPR-based restrictions, relaxation in low positivity areas
Delhi logs 13K new Covid cases, 273 deaths; positivity rate at 21.67%
-
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.
According to official figures, only one fatality due to Covid has been reported in this month so far, on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.
A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest bulletin.
On Thursday, 36 cases were recorded while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05 per cent.
On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.
The daily count of fresh cases had dropped to 20 on August 30 and one death was reported on that day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU