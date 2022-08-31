UP: ACS-Home Avnish Awasthi retires, Sanjay Prasad gets additional charge

-
ALSO READ
UP Banda boat mishap: 12 bodies recovered, search for three more underway
Stokes retires: Five reasons why fans will miss Big Ben in ODIs even more
European consumer electronics firm Thomson eyes 10% market share in India
LG first in India to sell over 1 mn dual-inverter ACs in six months
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at Delhi AIIMS again, admitted to general ward
-
Senior IAS officer Sanjay Prasad has been given the additional charge of the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh following the retirement of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi on Wednesday.
Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer, is currently posted as Principal Secretary to the chief minister and also information department.
Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI that Sanjay Prasad has been given additional charge of Home department.
Avnish Awasthi, a 1987 batch IAS officer, retired on Wednesday after 35 years of service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 23:07 IST