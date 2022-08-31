Twin Towers demolition: Minor cracks found in some pillars at Emerald Court

-
The post structural audit of Supertech Emerald and ATS Village was done on Wednesday after the demolition of the Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93-A. The team from D&R Consultant, which inspected both the neighbouring societies, found that there were minor cracks in 10 to 12 pillars at Supertech Emerald Court.
The same company had also done a structural audit of both the towers before the demolition.
The structural audit team has said that ATS Village has suffered more damage than Emerald Court. After the demolition of the Twin Towers, the first structural audit took place on Wednesday. Minor cracks have been found in 10 to 12 pillars of Supertech Emerald Court. A total of 110 columns have been checked. The team has done the inspection following complaints of minor cracks. Some of these columns will be subjected to rebound hammer and core cutting tests. The report will come in one week, by which the strength of the pillar will be known.
A NDT (non destructive test) of all the columns like X-ray of the columns will be done. Apart from this, ATS Village has suffered more damage than Emerald Court. A large part of the Twin Towers had collapsed on the side of ATS Village due to which more than a dozen pillars of ATS Society have cracked. In two to three days, the team will inspect and submit its report to CBRI. Then CBRI will submit its report to the Supreme Court.
In their initial investigation, D&R Consultant Design Studio (Faridabad), which is conducting the structural audit of both the societies, has found that about 2-3 times more damage has been done to ATS Village than Emerald Court.
--IANS
pkt/uk
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 22:33 IST