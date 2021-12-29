Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects

-
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath lifts curbs on opening shops on Sundays
Railways have big role in putting Ayodhya on global map: Yogi Adityanath
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Priyanka's promises in UP: 20L jobs to youth, free bus travel for women
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit a number of districts including his bastion Gorakhpur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in programmes in Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Amroha and Gorakhpur today.
Starting his day, Yogi is taking part in a programme at 10 am at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU, Lucknow.
He will then have dialogue in the conference of cooks and instructors of the Basic Education Department. The Chief Minister will also take part in the foundation stone laying programme and inauguration of new schools.
From Lucknow, the Chief Minister will move to Farrukhabad where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 174 development projects worth 196 crores.
He will also participate in BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra and address a public rally after which he will attend a program at Christian Inter College, Farrukhabad at 12 noon.
The Chief Minister will visit Amroha to inaugurate development projects and also lay the foundation stone for various projects.
He will then attend a programme at Sukhdevi Inter College, Hasanpur, Amroha at 2 pm.
Yogi is scheduled to visit his bastion Gorakhpur at the end of the day and inaugurate new building of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He will also unveil the statue of Mahant Avedyanath.
He will then inaugurate development projects and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 520 crores.
Yogi will attend a programme in Gorakhpur Nigam Naveen Sadan premises at 4 pm before departing for Lucknow in the evening.
He will again visit Gorakhpur on Thursday to launch various programmes for the people.
Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU