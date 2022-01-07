India in talks with Sri Lanka for modernisation of Trincomalee farm: MEA

-
ALSO READ
Shringla visits Trincomalee oil tank farm,key India-Sri Lanka economic link
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
-
India is in consultation with the Sri Lankan government for the modernisation of the Trincomalee oil tank farm as energy security is an important area of New Delhi's bilateral cooperation, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
"We have seen reports that the Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved the development of the Trincomalee oil tank farm as you know energy security is an important area of our bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday during a press briefing.
"We are in consultation with the government of Sri Lanka for the modernisation of the Trincomalee oil tank farm," he added, emphasising that "this will allow for the storage of fuel and will augment bilateral energy security".
With regard to Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa's last month's visit to India, Bagchi said that the Minister briefed the Indian side about the economic situation of the country and his government's approach in addressing these challenges.
"India has always stood by with Lankan people. Sri Lanka is an important part of our neighbourhood first policy," Bagchi said.
"During the visit, discussions took place on deepening cooperation in the areas of food and health security, energy security, the balance of payment issues and Indian investment in Sri Lanka among others," the spokesperson added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU