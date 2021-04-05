UP CM announces ex-gratia for kin of Head Constable killed in Naxal attack

-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav, who lost his life in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav, who lost his life in Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh," Rishikesh Upadhyay, Ayodhya Mayor said on Sunday.
The mayor said a government job will be given a member of the family of the deceased constable and said it has been decided to name a road in the district after the jawan
At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.
Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.
Singh informed that around 25-30 Naxals were also killed even though the exact number is yet to be ascertained.
