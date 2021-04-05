UP CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, urges people to follow norms

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and urged people to take all precautions amind growing cases of coronavirus.
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," Adityanath said after taking the first dose.
"I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID-19 wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour," he added.
On Sunday, in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had issued an order directing commercial complexes, cinemas, malls, hotels, restaurants, and parks in Ghaziabad to have a token system for visitors with entry and exit timings and allow people only according to their capacity.
At present, Uttar Pradesh has 16,496 active cases.
