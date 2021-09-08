Delhi govt launches WhatsApp number to provide Covid info, book vax slots

-
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Wednesday launched a new COVID-19 'WhatsApp Helpdesk Number' which will help people in Delhi access credible information about the viral disease, locate nearest vaccination centres and book slots for receiving the jabs.
Tele-consultation and information about oxygen cylinder refilling stations will also be available through the WhatsApp chatbot, according to a statement.
It will be a single-window source of accurate, authentic and up-to-date information about Covid-related resources in Delhi. To avail it, all that a user has to do is send 'Hi' to +911122307145 on WhatsApp, it said.
"We have built the tech solution of a WhatsApp chatbot to fortify our preparedness in view of an anticipated third wave (of Covid).
"We have added some new features to this chatbot to aid citizens conveniently access credible information and resources related to COVID-19 besides helping them locate their nearest vaccine centres," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
The chatbot, built on an integrated solution of WhatsApp Business API, is integrated with the Cowin Portal and the Delhi government's 'COVID War Room'. People can find their nearest vaccination centre, available vaccine slots, hospital beds and oxygen refining centres through this chatbot.
"Over the last year and a half, simple and intuitive technology like WhatsApp has played a pivotal role in helping India in its strife against the pandemic.
"The Delhi government's custom tech-solution of this WhatsApp-API Helpline chatbot will now supplement and accelerate the government's pandemic relief efforts and equip the people of Delhi with credible information and resources related to COVID-19," said Shivnath Thukral, the Public Policy Director of WhatsApp.
