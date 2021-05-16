UP doctors to get online training for treating black fungus cases

-
ALSO READ
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Uttar Pradesh govt orders 5 million doses each of Covisheild and Covaxin
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
-
Doctors in Uttar Pradesh will be given online training in the treatment of black fungus.
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed authorities to immediately connect all medical colleges, chief medical officers (CMOs) and other physicians involved in treatment with Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to facilitate necessary medical training for them.
The concerned officials to coordinate with the advisory committee of state level health experts immediately to formulate and release the necessary guidelines for its treatment.
To overcome the challenges posed by the rising number of black fungus cases, the state government has formed a 12-member Covid-19 associated to the mucormyocosis (CAM) management team of SGPGI.
The team will be responsible for forming Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), making treatment protocol, ensuring availability of medicines and database of cases, creation of more teams in state medical colleges and hospitals, sensitization of healthcare workers for early diagnosis and management of cases as per ICMR guidelines, as well as making recommendations to reduce panic among public and health care workers.
The high-risk groups for black fungus are Covid-19 patients, patients with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus (DM), Type 2 DM patients on high steroids therapy, patients receiving Immuno-suppressive therapy and patients in ICU for a long time, on oxygen therapy and with high ferritin.
The Yogi Adityanath government has directed officials to proactively engage in the efforts to fight black fungus so as to prevent it from acquiring serious proportions in the state in future.
It has said that the availability of essential medicines must be ensured, noting that arrangements should be made for both prevention and treatment of the disease.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU