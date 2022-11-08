JUST IN
UP govt suggests CBI probe into admission irregularities to AYUSH colleges

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday recommended the Centre to conduct a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in admission in AYUSH colleges in the year 2021 in the state

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday recommended the Centre to conduct a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in admission in AYUSH colleges in the year 2021 in the state.

The recommendation was made on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to an official statement, in compliance with the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prof. Dr SN Singh, Acting Director Ayurveda Services - Member Secretary, Counseling, Principal and Superintendent, and Umakant Yadav, Officer-in-Charge, Directorate of Education, Ayurveda Services, the original post, Professor Government Ayurveda Medical College, Lucknow have been suspended.

"Departmental proceedings have been circulated against Mohammad Wasim, Officer-in-Charge of Unani Directorate and Prof. Vijay Pushkar, Acting Joint Director, Directorate of Teaching Homeopathy," the statement said.

The fraudulent admissions to the state's AYUSH colleges via NEET 2021 has come to the fore, which was followed by the action by the government.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:17 IST

