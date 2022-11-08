JUST IN
Farmers will now become Urja Data along with being Annadata: Gadkari
Business Standard

Congress leaders prepare for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan next month

A detailed discussion with Congress leaders regarding the preparations will be held on Tuesday, party sources said

Topics
rajasthan | Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Photo: Shutterstock

Chairman of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for Rajasthan Vibhakar Shastri arrived here on Monday evening to review preparations for party leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival to undertake the march in the state.

Shastri met with PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in the city.

A detailed discussion with Congress leaders regarding the preparations will be held on Tuesday, party sources said.

The yatra is supposed to reach Rajasthan next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 06:54 IST

