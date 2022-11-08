Congress leaders prepare for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan next month

-
Chairman of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for Rajasthan Vibhakar Shastri arrived here on Monday evening to review preparations for party leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival to undertake the march in the state.
Shastri met with PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in the city.
A detailed discussion with Congress leaders regarding the preparations will be held on Tuesday, party sources said.
The yatra is supposed to reach Rajasthan next month.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 06:54 IST
