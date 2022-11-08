As assembly polls loom in Karnataka, CM Bommai woos coastal voters

Ahead of the assembly polls due early next year, the BJP government in Karnataka is wooing the coastal region with several sops. The state government will offer subsidy to fishermen who upgrade their motor boats from kerosene to petrol, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated.

Speaking after inaugurating Jan Sankalp Yatra at Udupi on Monday, Bommai said the fishermen's demand for increase in kerosene quota will be discussed with the Central government.

Emphasising that the state government is committed to all-round development of coastal districts, Bommai said that the State budget for the year 2022-23 has provisions for the development of eight fishing ports for the fishing activities.

"In the current year, 100 high speed boats will be distributed of which 40 per cent will be subsidized. Depending upon the response from the fishermen the number of high speed boats will be increased. Measures have been taken for the development of Mangaluru and Karwar posts," Bommai said.

The boiled rice grown by farmers of the coastal region will be purchased and distributed through the Public Distribution System, he added.

Bommai said that over the next five years, Rs 2 lakh crore will be invested in renewable energy in coastal districts.

"Ours is a double engine government. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the Centre and B.S. Yediyurappa's leadership in Karnataka, we are confident that BJP will come back to power. The opposition Congress Party is practicing divide and rule policy and people will reject that party. By cheating the minorities, the Congress is playing appeasement politics. It will be difficult for the sitting Congress legislators to retain their seats in the coming Assembly polls."

Bommai noted that the relaxation from the Coastal Regulation Zone norms for the development of coastal areas in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts will ensure development of coastal regions such as employment, economy and more trade.

