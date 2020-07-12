JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crosses 30K-mark with record 1,560 new cases
Business Standard

UP govt to impose stricter lockdown on weekends to curb Covid-19 spread

The decision has come amid a spike in the number of infections, which had crossed 35,000 on Saturday

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

Press Trust of India 

Shops remain closed during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three consecutive days due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Mathura on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop Covid-19 spread, a senior official said on Sunday.

The decision has come amid a spike in the number of infections, which had crossed 35,000 on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said the restrictions would be imposed from coming Saturday and remain in place at least for July.
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 23:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU