UP govt to impose stricter lockdown on weekends to curb Covid-19 spread

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop Covid-19 spread, a senior official said on Sunday.
The decision has come amid a spike in the number of infections, which had crossed 35,000 on Saturday.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said the restrictions would be imposed from coming Saturday and remain in place at least for July.
