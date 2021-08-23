UP govt to name roads after former CM Kalyan Singh in 6 districts

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road each in six districts, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.
The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a proposal for this, it said.
"One PWD main road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj will be named after Kalyan Singh," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here.
PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.
Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on Saturday night. He was 89.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU