JUST IN
WBSSC scam: CBI's 1st charge sheet details how Partha Chatterjee conspired
Office leasing up 97% in Jan-Sep in 6 cities; may hit record in 2022
India reports 3,805 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths: Health Ministry
Avalanche near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple, no damage reported
PM Narendra Modi wishes ex-president Ram Nath Kovind on his 77th birthday
Bhupendra Yadav chairs air pollution meet, expresses concern over Punjab
PM Modi launches 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi
Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold public meetings during 2-day Gujarat visit
PM Modi lays foundation stone, dedicates projects in Gujarat's Ambaji
RailTel to become enabler in data economy in coming years, says CMD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
WBSSC scam: CBI's 1st charge sheet details how Partha Chatterjee conspired
Business Standard

UP Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages

Police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Citizenship Act

Press Trust of India  |  Bijnor (UP) 

Anti-caa protests

Police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday.

Nahtaur police station SHO Pankaj Tomar said the mob allegedly damaged government property and set a police jeep on fire during the protests on December 20, 2019.

He added that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths -- Anas and Salman -- were killed.

"The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 14:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU