UP Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages

-
ALSO READ
Former minister Jaleel makes Azad Kashmir remarks, case registered
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
Saudi Arabian King appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM
BHARAT: An Indian font that integrates elements from 12 languages
Translate fed websites in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, says US Prez Commission
-
Police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday.
Nahtaur police station SHO Pankaj Tomar said the mob allegedly damaged government property and set a police jeep on fire during the protests on December 20, 2019.
He added that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths -- Anas and Salman -- were killed.
"The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 14:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU