Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi wishes ex-president Ram Nath Kovind on his 77th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former president Ram Nath Kovind on his 77th birthday and said he is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership.

Topics
Ram Nath Kovind | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kovind was India's president between 2017-22.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership. As India's President he placed topmost importance to empowering the poor and the downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 11:03 IST

