UP reports 442 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hrs, 115 infections in Lucknow

A fresh surge of the Covid wave was becoming increasingly evident in Uttar Pradesh with 442 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours.
Out of the 442 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 115 cases was recorded in Lucknow.
With the daily infection count soaring past 100 in Lucknow, district administration issued notices to 542 persons for violating Covid-19 norms.
The district administration also cautioned people that strict action will be taken for violating Covid-19 norms under the epidemic act.
Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has directed officials to ensure strict compliance of the corona virus-related guidelines.
Recording details of all visitors to different establishments and workplaces in the district is among the guidelines issued by the district magistrate.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to aggressively pursue testing, tracking and treatment in order to check the resurgence of Covid cases.
A special alert has been sounded in view of the upcoming Holi festival.
--IANS
amita/dpb
