UP sees 46 more Covid deaths, 213 additional cases in last 24 hours

With 46 more COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 22,224 while the total number of cases reached 17,04,476 with 213 fresh cases, a government health bulletin said on Monday.
Of the 46 COVID related deaths, Prayagraj reported 15 fatalities followed by 12 in Lucknow, according to the statement issued here.
Of the 213 fresh cases, 17 cases each were reported from Lucknow, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 12 cases each were reported from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.
In the past 24 hours, 478 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 16,78,089.
There are currently 4,163 active COVID-19 cases, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.21 lakh samples in the state have been tested, while over 5.54 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, it stated.
