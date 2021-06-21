Himachal Pradesh reports six more coronavirus deaths, 13 new cases

-
Six more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,432, while 193 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,00,603, an official said on Monday.
According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 2,408.
The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,94,739 with 490 patients recuperating from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.
