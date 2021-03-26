US adds India to list of countries affected by African swine fever

-
ALSO READ
Over 1,000 birds found dead across Maharashtra, samples sent for testing
Thousands protest in Taiwan against pork imports from US: Report
Bird flu scare causes losses in poultry businesses across India
Bird flu: Centre asks all states to be prepared for any eventuality
India's diamond exports to dip by a quarter; slump worse than 2008 crisis
-
The United States has notified that India has been added to the list of countries that have been affected by African swine fever, imposing restrictions on the import of pork and pork products from the country.
In a federal notification issued on Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said India has been to the list of regions we consider to be affected with African Swine Fever (ASF.)
We took this action on May 13, 2020 when the disease was confirmed and are now publishing notice in the regulations. Pork and pork products from India, including casings, are subject to APHIS import restrictions designed to mitigate the risk of ASF introduction into the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.
It said on May 9 last year, the veterinary authorities of India reported to APHIS the occurrence of ASF in that country.
Therefore, in response to this outbreak, on May 13, 2020, APHIS added India to the list of regions where ASF exists or is reasonably believed to exist. This notice serves as an official record and public notification of that action, the USDA said.
ASF is a highly contagious animal disease of wild and domestic swine. It can spread rapidly in swine populations with extremely high rates of morbidity and mortality.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU