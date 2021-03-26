Issues are not around use of social media but over abuse and misuse: Prasad

-
ALSO READ
No proposal to appoint regulator for social media: Union Minister Prasad
'Follow our laws': Prasad tells social media firms amid row with Twitter
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media firms must abide by our law
58% young females on social media have faced harassment, abuse: Survey
Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief Guterres
-
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the government has no issue around the use of social media but over abuse and misuse of the platforms.
The minister said that the government is the voice of those who are victimised on social media and wants platforms to set up grievance redressal mechanisms in the country.
"You must have grievance redressal mechanisms so that if any one has a complaint then that complaint can be registered there. The issue is not the use of social media. The issue is abuse and misuse of social media," Prasad said at India Economic Conclave.
The minister said the government is not against criticism.
"The prime minister has been the biggest victim of the falsehood campaign for more than 20 years based on utter lies... We welcome dissent. We welcome criticism and that criticism can extend to the Prime Minister, to all the ministers and to all the government," Prasad said.
The minister was responding to questions around social media rules and recent government orders.
The government in February announced sweeping regulations for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players such as Netflix, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country.
The guidelines also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against security and sovereignty of the country.
The rules about digital media and OTT focus more on in-house and self-regulation mechanisms whereby a robust grievance redressal mechanism has been provided while upholding journalistic and creative freedom.
This is the first time such rules have been framed for digital and online media operating within the country''s jurisdiction.
The minister said that the rules were framed after one and half years of public consultation.
He said that government wants to know about rogue elements on social media platforms.
"Let me ask you a question. Is it not a fact that on the same issue on the same day in the same area around the same time lakhs of messages are circulated, become viral. We are asking who did this mischief. Who started the mischief?
"That's all.We are not going to see the content. The content is already in the public domain. We want to see who in India started this mischief. If someone has sent from abroad, then who started it in India," Prasad said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU