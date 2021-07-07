US advises Americans to avoid travelling to Bhutan and Sri Lanka

-
The US has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Bhutan due to the Covid situation there and urged them to reconsider their travel to Sri Lanka because of terrorism.
"Do not travel to Bhutan due to COVID-19," the State Department said in a latest travel advisory.
In a statement, the State Department said the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not issued a travel health notice for Bhutan, indicating an unknown level of COVID-19 in the country.
"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, it said.
The State Department also urged Americans to "reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism".
The CDC has issued a level 3 travel health notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country, it said.
"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," said the travel advisory.
