US CDC panel recommends Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 12-15 age group

-
ALSO READ
Canada authorises Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for age 12 and older
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
Right prescription
WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
An advisory panel of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday (local time) recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15.
The 14-0 vote, with one recusal from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was part of the final process before the shot becomes widely available to the younger population, reported The Hill.
Once CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on the panel's recommendation, vaccinations will begin in most states, although some clinics in states including Pennsylvania, Maine and Georgia did not wait, it further said.
This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children in the age group of 12-15 years.
Amending the Emergency Use Approval (EUA) issued on December 11, 2020, for administration in individuals above the age of 16, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said: "The FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Today's action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorisations," she added.
Since December last year, companies have delivered more than 170 million doses of the vaccine across the US.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also determined to be more than 91 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 at least six months after the second dose.
A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed limited eagerness for parents to get their children vaccinated, and that parents' views on inoculating their children lined up with whether they planned to get vaccinated themselves, The Hill reported.
Only 30 per cent of parents with kids ages 12 to 15 said they'll get their child vaccinated right away, 26 per cent wanted to wait to see how it's working, 18 per cent said they will vaccinate only if their child's school requires it and 23 per cent said they will definitely not get their child vaccinated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU