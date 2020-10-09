US Deputy Secretary of State to visit India and Bangladesh next week

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit New Delhi next week to meet senior officials and deliver the keynote remarks at the India-US Forum.

Biegun would be in from October 12 to 14, after which he will travel to on a two-day visit, according to an official announcement here on Friday.

Building on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's October 6 meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ahead of the US- 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Biegun's engagements in will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the two nations can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, the release said.

From October 14 to 16 Biegun will be in Dhaka to meet senior government officials and reaffirm the US- partnership.

His engagements in will focus on advancing common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, the State Department said.

The US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery and sustainable economic development will also be part of the agenda, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)