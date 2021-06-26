US officials authorize emergency use of antibody-drug Actemra from Roche

U.S. health officials have granted emergency use for another antibody-drug to help hospitalised patients with the most dangerous cases of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday it authorized the drug Actemra from for hospitalised patients who are already receiving steroid drugs, oxygen and other measures to fight COVID-19.

When added to those treatments, studies showed Roche's drug reduced the risk of death and cut hospitalisation time.

Actemra does not target the directly but instead helps reduce inflammation, a driver of the disease. It is already approved for rheumatoid arthritis and several other diseases.

The FDA has cleared several antibody drugs for COVID-19 but there has been low demand because of the hurdles of delivering them via IV at hospitals or clinics.

Health officials have emphasised the need to develop more pill-based drugs for COVID-19.

