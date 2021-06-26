EU approves new one-dose J&J Covid-19 vaccine production site

The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should boost production of the one-dose vaccine across the 27-nation EU.

In a statement Friday, the EU drug regulator said the new site in Anagni, Italy, will finish manufacturing of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use in adults across Europe in March.

Production problems have stalled J&J's roll-out across the in recent months and millions of doses made at a U.S. factory had to be thrown out after contamination issues.

The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and was expecting 55 million by the end of June; to date, fewer than 14 million doses have been distributed.

J&J's vaccine roll-out was also stalled after the EMA concluded there was a possible link between the coronavirus shot and very rare blood clots and recommended that a warning should be added to the label. Health officials say the vaccine's benefits still far outweigh the risks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)