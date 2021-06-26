EU approves new one-dose J&J Covid-19 vaccine production site

-
The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should boost production of the one-dose vaccine across the 27-nation EU.
In a statement Friday, the EU drug regulator said the new site in Anagni, Italy, will finish manufacturing of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use in adults across Europe in March.
Production problems have stalled J&J's roll-out across the European Union in recent months and millions of doses made at a U.S. factory had to be thrown out after contamination issues.
The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and was expecting 55 million by the end of June; to date, fewer than 14 million doses have been distributed.
J&J's vaccine roll-out was also stalled after the EMA concluded there was a possible link between the coronavirus shot and very rare blood clots and recommended that a warning should be added to the label. Health officials say the vaccine's benefits still far outweigh the risks.
