Bangladesh to impose nationwide 'hard lockdown' from June 28 for 7 days

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
Shakib returns as Bangladesh names preliminary squads for Windies series
PM Modi pays homage to martyrs of Bangladesh War of Independence
-
Amid a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections, Bangladesh will be going into a nationwide 'hard lockdown' from Monday for seven days in a bid to stem the spread of cases.
In a notification on Friday, the Information Ministry said that all government and private offices, except for emergency services will remain closed during the lockdown, Dhaka Tribune reported.
All kinds of transports, except for those carrying emergency supplies, ambulances and vehicles for healthcare services and media, will remain suspended from Monday, it said. No one will be allowed to leave home without emergency purposes.
The announcement comes after the national COVID-19 advisory panel on Thursday recommended imposing a nationwide shutdown for two weeks, with all kinds of offices remaining closed.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told the media that they were all set to impose a complete shutdown any time.
Dhaka Tribune reported that the government was forced to impose a nationwide lockdown for one week from April 5 to contain the spread of infections as COVID-19 cases kept growing at an alarming rate since mid-March.
On Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 rose by 108, the second-highest single-day jump since the pandemic unfolded last year in Bangladesh.
The caseload surged by 5,869 to 878,804, according to the latest government data. The daily infection rate rose to 21.22 per cent, up from 15 per cent a week ago.
Amid the dramatic surge in infections, public experts fear that the pandemic in Bangladesh could take a catastrophic turn.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU