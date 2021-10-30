JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid vaccination offers higher protection than previous infection: Study
Business Standard

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to visit India in November

Katherine Tai will travel to India next month, her office announced

Topics
United States Trade | US India relations  | Trade talks

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

India, US to set up joint working group on defence industrial security
Tai, the top trade official of the Biden Administration, will reach New Delhi on November 22 from South Korea

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to India next month, her office announced here.

Tai, the top trade official of the Biden Administration, will reach New Delhi on November 22 from South Korea. She will begin her Asia trip from Tokyo on November 15, the USTR said on Friday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," it said.

Tai will return to Washington, D.C. on November 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 30 2021. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.