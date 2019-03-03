US wants to know if Pak used US-built F-16 jets to down Indian warplane

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan in trouble? US seeks information on 'misuse' of F-16 against India
India proves Pak used US-made F-16s to target its bases: Why it matters
Lockheed sees potential exports of 200 F-16 jets from proposed Indian plant
Pak's claim of not targeting Indian military installations false: Def Min
India-Pak LIVE: Pakistani FM boycotting OIC meet over invitation to Sushma
-
The United States is "seeking information" on whether Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down an Indian warplane, the US Embassy in Islamabad said on Sunday, which may violate the F-16 sale agreements between Washington and Pakistan.
Pakistan says it did not use F-16s in shooting down an Indian warplane when it crossed the Line of Control that acts as a de facto border in Kashmir. Islamabad says this was an act of self defence.
ALSO READ: JeM resolved to continue 'holy war against India': Intelligence report
"We are aware of these reports and are seeking more information," a US Embassy spokesperson told Reuters. "We take all allegations of misuse of defense articles very seriously." US often inserts restrictions on how its exported military hardware can be used through so-called end-user agreements.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU