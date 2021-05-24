Use excess funds from RBI to give free jabs: Kerala HC tells Centre

-
The Kerala High Court on Monday
suggested that the central government can give free vaccines to the people of the country by making use of excess funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The court pointed out that the country's 137 crore people can be vaccinated spending Rs 34,000 crore.
The Centre could procure vaccines at Rs 150 or 250 and this amount could be sourced from the Rs 54,000 crore dividend from the RBI to the Centre, the court suggested.
The observation was made by a Division Bench of Justices Vinod Chandran and M R Anitha while hearing pleas challenging the Centre's vaccine policy.
Counsel for the centre termed it as a policy matter and said he needed more time to respond.
The matter was adjourned for a statement from the Centre.
